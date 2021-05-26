Job website ZipRecruiter valued at $2.7 billion in debut

May 26 (Reuters) - Online job marketplace ZipRecruiter Inc ZIP.N was valued at $2.7 billion in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after shares jumped more than 10%, reflecting investor optimism over job growth as the U.S. economy hums along.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

