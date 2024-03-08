Job Promotions for Women Trail Men by 6% — 4 Ways the Hit to Their Paychecks Is Harming Economic Outlook

While women have made strides in the workplace, there is still a notable and prevalent gender gap in many respects. For instance, a new survey found that there is a discrepancy in the tangible outcomes of promotions.

The new survey, from HR tech company HiBob, found that 38% of men received promotions with pay increases in 2023 compared to 32% of women, though this is an increase of 22% for women compared to 2022.

In the same vein, there is a significant gap in benefits, with 17% of men experiencing increases, more than double the 8% of women, which is similar to results in 2022 that showed 15% of women compared to 23% of men received increases in benefits, the survey found.

In turn, the hit to women’s paychecks is having consequences on the economy.

Missed Opportunities in the Global Economy

Research shows that the gender pay gap continues to exist — with women making 82 cents for every man’s dollar — and a study from Moody’s Analytics indicated that by narrowing the wage gap, the world’s economy would have the potential to be boosted by about 7%, or $7 trillion, said Annie Rosencrans, people and culture director at HiBob.

“When people make less money, they spend less money,” said Rosencrans. “But with the workforce now equally balanced between men and women, this means that half of employed people are potentially being underpaid and thus likely spending less, which can have a direct impact on the economy.”

Resumption of Quiet Quitting

Another consequence, said Rosencrans, is that when people are not challenged at work, it can lead to the trend of quiet quitting, where workers meet their job requirements but remain dissatisfied and disengaged.

“This leads to lower productivity and potentially an impacted bottom line for companies,” she added. “It’s important to level the playing field to support the economy, and also to pay hardworking women the wages they deserve and that their male peers are earning.”

Spending and Saving Less

Women’s workplace finances may be a key cause for lack of confidence in both their professional lives and the economy — which can translate directly to how they spend and save, according to Austin Kilgore, analyst with the Achieve Center for Consumer Insights.

Indeed, Kilgore noted that a recent Achieve study found that 68% of women are either “not very” or “not at all” confident in their outlook for the economy in 2024, compared to 57% of men. The study also found that women are more likely to think a recession is a possibility in 2024, with 34% predicting a recession, compared to just 28% of men.

The gender gap is also prevalent in terms of savings. For instance, the Achieve survey found that women are more likely than men to say they’re unprepared for financial challenges that might arise in the year ahead. In fact, two-thirds of women say they are not financially prepared to get laid off. Forty-five percent have no emergency savings, and 44% have less than $500 in their checking accounts, according to the survey.

“We know that there continue to be economic inequities between the genders which have long-term implications for financial planning and well-being,” Kilgore said. “The pessimism about the broader economic stability viewed by many women surveyed [is] largely driven by stress from ongoing inflation, thoughts of job insecurity and ability to save or pay down debt.”

What Can Women Do To Remedy This?

For Rosencrans, it is the responsibility of companies to make sure that they are paying men and women equally.

“While one organization cannot close the pay gap across the United States, every organization’s individual step in the right direction is an important step in making a difference,” she said.

As for women in the workforce, it’s important to research and “know your worth,” she added.

“With salary transparency laws, most companies are posting narrow salary bands for open roles at their company,” she said. “By keeping an eye on what other businesses are offering for roles that mirror yours, you can make sure you’re armed with the right information when negotiating a raise during your annual performance review.”

