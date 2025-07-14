As the Job Market Tightens, 1 Hidden LinkedIn Feature Could Make You a No. 1 Candidate

The job market is tough right now, and many candidates are looking for fulfilling, well-paying jobs that can set them up for financial success.

Landing a role in today’s competitive job market means standing out from a sea of resumes and generic profiles. But one underused LinkedIn tool could be the edge needed to rise above the noise.

Read on for more details about this tool on LinkedIn and how it could help you become a top candidate.

LinkedIn’s Hidden Tool Could Help You

While most profiles showcase polished headshots, keyword-stuffed headlines and long lists of skills, many skip recommendations altogether. That’s a costly mistake.

According to CNBC, recruiters scanning profiles say recommendations signal more than technical ability. They show credibility, professionalism and the respect of colleagues. A well-rounded recommendation paints a picture impossible to capture with bullet points alone.

LinkedIn data shows nearly 40% of job seekers are applying to more roles than ever but hearing back less, while 73% of HR professionals report that less than half of applications meet listed criteria. That means standing out has never been more critical.

Why Recommendations Matter More Now

With layoff numbers so far in 2025 already so high that they’re breaking records and industries from government to manufacturing feeling the strain, employers are likely to be inundated with applicants.

While resumes are important, recommendations give hiring managers an easier way to gauge soft skills like reliability and collaboration. They reveal whether someone has made a meaningful impact at previous roles, beyond ticking boxes.

Unlike endorsements, which take a single click and often come from people barely familiar with the recipient’s work, recommendations require genuine effort. For recruiters, they offer valuable insights that rarely appear elsewhere on LinkedIn.

How To Secure Strong Recommendations

Start with the people who can speak about specific achievements, like direct managers, team leads or colleagues. Sending them a message that suggests specific qualities or projects that they can highlight makes it easier for them to write something detailed and relevant.

Don’t limit outreach to past employers. Volunteers, mentors or clients can provide perspectives that add dimension to a professional story. A few compelling, specific recommendations can transform a bland profile into one that tells a clear narrative of strengths and accomplishments.

Standing Out in a Crowded Market

Given that LinkedIn already sees over 10,000 applications every minute, competition for top jobs will only intensify as uncertainty in the economy persists. Profiles packed with clear, authentic recommendations signal to recruiters that a candidate is respected and ready to hit the ground running.

It’s an overlooked yet powerful way to rise to the top of the list, and stand out in a market where every advantage counts.

