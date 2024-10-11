News & Insights

Job Growth Puts Rate Cuts in Jeopardy

October 11, 2024 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Stronger-than-expected U.S. job growth could challenge recent market strategies that anticipated falling interest rates. Many investors had bet on steep Fed rate cuts, pushing up Treasury prices and weakening the dollar, but Friday's labor report, which exceeded expectations, may lead to fewer cuts. 

 

The dollar has already rebounded sharply, while Treasury yields have risen, reversing recent declines. Some investors may now need to reconsider positions in sectors like utilities, which thrived on expectations of lower yields. 

 

In the broader stock market, investors could chase further gains, though rising bond yields may temper the appeal of equities. Overall, the economic data points to more uncertainty in rate predictions and market behavior.

Finsum: We don’t expect the Fed to deviate from the planned path too much, but monitoring labor markets will be key to getting a fully informed decision about future rate cuts. 

    FINSUM
