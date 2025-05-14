$JOB Earnings Results: $JOB Reports Quarterly Earnings

$JOB ($JOB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.30 per share, missing estimates of $0.01 by $0.31. The company also reported revenue of $24,500,000, missing estimates of $40,669,670 by $-16,169,670.
$JOB Insider Trading Activity
$JOB insiders have traded $JOB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JOB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN RANDALL WATERFIELD purchased 131,779 shares for an estimated $31,521
$JOB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $JOB stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 393,069 shares (-34.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,399
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 188,607 shares (+20.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,098
- STRATOS WEALTH PARTNERS, LTD. removed 120,126 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,265
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 111,942 shares (-49.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,171
- NEWEDGE ADVISORS, LLC added 88,900 shares (+16.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,402
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 70,310 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,554
- TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP removed 63,667 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,179
