$JOB Earnings Results: $JOB Reports Quarterly Earnings

$JOB ($JOB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.30 per share, missing estimates of $0.01 by $0.31. The company also reported revenue of $24,500,000, missing estimates of $40,669,670 by $-16,169,670.

$JOB Insider Trading Activity

$JOB insiders have traded $JOB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JOB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN RANDALL WATERFIELD purchased 131,779 shares for an estimated $31,521

$JOB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $JOB stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

