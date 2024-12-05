Joaquin CastrilloSalgado Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $1.75M In Evertec Stock

Disclosed on December 4, Joaquin CastrilloSalgado, EVP & CFO at Evertec (NYSE:EVTC), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, CastrilloSalgado sold 48,453 shares of Evertec. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total transaction value is $1,747,941.

At Thursday morning, Evertec shares are down by 0.9%, trading at $35.43.

Unveiling the Story Behind Evertec

Evertec Inc is a transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. Its business segments are Merchant Acquiring, Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Latin America Payments and Solutions, and Business Solutions which derive maximum revenue. The company serves a diversified customer base of financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies with mission-critical technology solutions that enable them to issue, process, and accept transactions securely.

Evertec's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Evertec's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.28%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 51.61%, indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Evertec exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.39.

Debt Management: Evertec's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.92. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Evertec's P/E ratio of 27.93 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 2.84, the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.1, Evertec presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

