JOANN, Inc. (JOAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

JOANN, Inc. (JOAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JOAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.77, the dividend yield is .6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JOAN was $16.77, representing a -4.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.50 and a 72% increase over the 52 week low of $9.75.

JOAN is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). Zacks Investment Research reports JOAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -52.15%, compared to an industry average of 21.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JOAN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

