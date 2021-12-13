JOANN, Inc. (JOAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

JOANN, Inc. (JOAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JOAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JOAN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.39, the dividend yield is 3.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JOAN was $10.39, representing a -40.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.50 and a 22.09% increase over the 52 week low of $8.51.

JOAN is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). JOAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.08. Zacks Investment Research reports JOAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -71.67%, compared to an industry average of 18.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the joan Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.