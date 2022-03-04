JOANN Inc. (JOAN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) closed at $10.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.35% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 2.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JOANN Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 17, 2022.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JOANN Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JOANN Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JOANN Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.29 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.17, which means JOANN Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.