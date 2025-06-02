Joann Is Closing All of Its Fabrics and Craft Stores: See Prices at 3 Great Alternatives

In February, just a month after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Joann announced that it would be closing all of its U.S. retail locations. Many of its stores have already closed, and if your local store is still open, it will likely be shutting its doors soon.

If you frequently shopped at Joann for your fabric and craft supplies, you’ll have to find an alternative retailer. Fortunately, you have several options that can fill the void.

Here are some of the best alternatives and how prices look at each.

Amazon

While it’s no substitute for browsing the physical aisles of Joann, you can find many of the same items for sale online on Amazon.

“Amazon is indeed a one-stop shop where a vast selection of fabrics, yarn and craft supplies can easily be found,” said Mafe Aclado, shopping expert and general manager of Coupon Snake. “What’s more, their competitive prices and fast shipping are always matched with a shopping experience that is as convenient as it is enjoyable.”

Amazon also provides customer protection policies and return guarantees.

“[This] improves consumers’ online shopping experience and adds an extra layer of confidence when making purchases,” Aclado said.

Craft Supplies at Amazon:

Dowsabel Clay Beads 5,000-Piece Bracelet Making Kit: $5.99

Acrylic Paint Pens, Set of 24: $8.99

Embroidery Kit for Beginners, 4-Pack: $18.99

Hobby Lobby

If you prefer to do your shopping in-store, Hobby Lobby provides a great alternative to Joann.

“Hobby Lobby’s fabrics and arts and craft supplies are quite similar to the range Joann carried — and with this variety of options also often comes discounted prices,” Aclado said.

“At Hobby Lobby, much like Joann, shoppers will be able to browse and interact with products before making a purchase,” she continued. “This way, shoppers would still be able to get a sense of products and decide between textures and colors, which can be very important when it comes to fabrics, yarn and other craft supplies.”

Craft Supplies at Hobby Lobby:

Michaels

Michaels also carries a wide range of supplies for crafters and sewers.

“Michaels offers a variety of products that cater to different crafting interests, from sewing and quilting to painting and scrapbooking,” Aclado said. “Plus, their wide selections are also competitively priced.”

Craft Supplies at Michaels:

Tulip Tie-Dye Party One-Step Tie-Dye Kit: $14.99

Essential Paint Value Set by Craft Smart, Set of 36: $19.99

Rose Paint-by-Number Framed Mini Kit by Artist’s Loft: $9.99

Editor’s note: Pricing is accurate as of May 30, 2025. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

