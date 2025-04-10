$JNVR stock is up 78% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$JNVR stock has now risen 78% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $89,506,180 of trading volume.

$JNVR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $JNVR:

$JNVR insiders have traded $JNVR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BLAKE JANOVER (CHIEF COMMERICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 738,632 shares for an estimated $3,999,996.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JNVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $JNVR stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $JNVR on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.