JNPR Solution Supports 5G Expansion in Saudi Arabia: Stock to Gain?

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR announced that a prominent telecom operator in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Telecom Company (stc), has opted to utilize its advanced networking solution to expand 5G infrastructure nationwide.



High-performance and advanced data centers are essential components in digital transformation initiatives. To support surging data traffic and increasing workloads, operators need to significantly increase the capacity and efficiency of data centers. Juniper’s MX Series Universal Routers can effectively match this demand. In the current venture, JNPR deployed MX10008 routers, which can provide a capacity of 76.8 TBps within 13 rack units. The MX series routers effectively support 400G capacity per site while reducing power usage by 87% and space requirements by 90%.



To support an advanced digital service, a Converged Supercore network is needed. A Converged Supercore network is an advanced network architecture that combines multiple layers into a single infrastructure, optimizing performance and efficiency. JNPR has deployed its leading edge PTX10008 router to transform stc’s network into a Converged Supercore network. The solution delivers 115.2 Tbps with a compact 13 U form factor.



The improvements led to a significant increase in 100G and 400G capacity with a 43% reduction in energy consumption. The solution can also support 800G capacity, ensuring extensive scalability to match future demands. Lastly, JNPR’s highly programmable PTX and MX platforms are empowering stc to deploy model-driven automation for streamlining operations.



stc is focused on expanding the capacity of its core packet network and data centers to efficiently support broadband, mobile, residential and B2B services. The primary goal is to expand 5G services in 75 cities while improving capacity, scalability and performance, and reducing energy consumption. Juniper’s state-of-the-art 400G capacity routers are efficiently supporting stc’s objectives.

Will This Venture Drive JNPR’s Share Performance?

Greater access to 5G is vital to support digital transformation initiatives. Enterprises across industries are increasingly seeking high-speed connectivity to support their advanced applications. Telecom operators worldwide need a highly scalable, flexible and resilient network architecture to support such high-network demand. Juniper, with a comprehensive AI native networking product portfolio, is well positioned to capitalize on this market trend.



stc is the largest telecom operator in Saudi. JNPR’s recent venture with stc underscores the credibility and effectiveness of its robust AI-native networking product suite in advancing 5G infrastructure. This venture will likely strengthen JNPR’s presence in the Middle East and boost commercial expansion in the region. However, the impending buyout by HP Enterprise is expected to be the prime factor determining the Juniper stock’s price movement.

JNPR Stock’s Price Movement

Shares of Juniper have fall 4% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 42.8%.



