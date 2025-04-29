JNPR Set to Report Q1 Results: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR is set to release its first-quarter 2025 results on May 1, after the closing bell.



The leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices is expected to report top-line growth year over year, driven by solid demand in multiple verticals. The company’s strong focus on AI advancement through innovation and strategic collaboration is a positive.

Factors at Play in JNPR’s Q1 Earnings

In the first quarter, Juniper and IBM have extended their collaboration to augment productivity in core enterprise workflows. The partnership intends to work on streamlining IT networks management, lowering operational costs and augmenting user experience by combining IBM watsonx platform with Juniper’s Mist AI. They will offer personalized and accurate solutions to each user in real time and free up IT resources for other necessary tasks.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Juniper has launched a range of major enhancements across its AI-native routing portfolio to streamline deployment and simplify troubleshooting at scale. Such initiatives underscore the company’s growing emphasis on AI advancements. This is likely to have improved Juniper’s commercial prospects.



In the quarter under review, ionstream.ai has opted to have deployed Juniper’s cutting-edge data center switching and automated solutions for its AI-managed services. A prominent telecom operator in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Telecom Company (stc), has opted to utilize Juniper’s advanced networking solution to expand 5G infrastructure nationwide.



Juniper has expanded its wired access portfolio with the launch of the new EX4000 Series Switches. The new solutions are engineered to support evolving requirements of modern IT operations, proactively address risks and drive digital transformation. These factors are expected to have a favorable impact on Juniper’s first-quarter earnings.

Overall Expectations From JNPR’s Q1 Results

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cloud vertical revenues is pegged at $338.65 million, implying an improvement from $250 million in the year-ago quarter. For the Service Provider segment, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at $326.79 million, indicating a decline from $381.9 million year over year. The consensus mark for Enterprise business revenues is pegged at $639.26 million, implying a solid year-over-year improvement from $517 million.



For the March quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $1.26 billion, indicating an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.15 billion. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 41 cents, indicating growth from 29 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Earnings Whispers for JNPR

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Juniper this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.



JNPR’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for JNPR is 0.00%, with both pegged at 41 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Juniper Networks, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Juniper Networks, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Juniper Networks, Inc. Quote

JNPR’s Zacks Rank: Juniper currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



The Earnings ESP for TELUS Corporation TU is +3.90% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 currently. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on May 8. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Earnings ESP for Advanced Micro Devices AMD is +0.74% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on May 6.



Fortinet FTNT is set to release quarterly numbers on May 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.77% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TELUS Corporation (TU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.