JNPR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.77, changing hands as low as $23.35 per share. Juniper Networks Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JNPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JNPR's low point in its 52 week range is $15.20 per share, with $28.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.41. The JNPR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

