JNPR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.80, changing hands as low as $29.02 per share. Juniper Networks Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JNPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JNPR's low point in its 52 week range is $25.18 per share, with $34.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.01. The JNPR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.