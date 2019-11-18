JNPR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.82, changing hands as high as $26.30 per share. Juniper Networks Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JNPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JNPR's low point in its 52 week range is $22.42 per share, with $29.465 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.