JNK, XRT: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, which added 14,200,000 units, or a 14.0% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, which added 2,250,000 units, for a 39.8% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of XRT, in morning trading today STAMPS.COM is off about 2.2%, and Wayfair is up by about 6.9%.

