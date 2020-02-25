JNK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR— Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: JNK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $108.53, changing hands as low as $107.96 per share. SPDR— Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JNK's low point in its 52 week range is $105.55 per share, with $110.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.03.

