JNK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: JNK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.19, changing hands as high as $91.71 per share. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JNK's low point in its 52 week range is $87.795 per share, with $94.835 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.58.

