JNK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR— Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: JNK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $109.05, changing hands as high as $109.15 per share. SPDR— Bloomberg High Yield Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JNK's low point in its 52 week range is $105.95 per share, with $110.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.14.

