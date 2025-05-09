Markets
JNJ

JNJ's Icotrokinra Shows Positive Phase 3 Results In Scalp, Genital Psoriasis

May 09, 2025 — 11:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Friday reported positive Phase 3 ICONIC-TOTAL data for Icotrokinra, a once-daily oral peptide that selectively inhibits the IL-23 receptor.

The company noted that among adults and adolescents with at least moderate plaque psoriasis in high-impact areas, 57 percent of Icotrokinra-treated patients achieved clear or almost clear skin at Week 16 versus 6 percent on placebo.

Icotrokinra also delivered notable clearance in challenging regions: 66 percent achieved clear or almost clear scalp, and 77 percent reached minimal genital involvement. In a smaller hand/foot cohort, 42 percent responded versus 26 percent with placebo.

The treatment was well-tolerated, with similar adverse event rates to placebo and no new safety signals, underscoring its potential as a convenient, effective oral option for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

