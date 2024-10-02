News & Insights

JNJ's Erleada Shows Statistically Significant Overall Survival In Metastatic Prostate Cancer

October 02, 2024 — 10:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Wednesday announced results from a head-to-head study, demonstrating statistically significant overall survival benefit in patients on Erleada at 24 months compared to Enzalutamide in patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer.

The analysis found that patients who initiated Erleada as their first androgen receptor pathway inhibitor had a statistically significant 23 percent reduction in their risk of death at 24 months compared to those on Enzalutamide.

"Erleada is the only ARPI to demonstrate a survival benefit as early as 22 months, as seen in the TITAN study," noted Luca Dezzani, U.S. Vice President, Medical Affairs, Solid Tumors, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.

Currently, JNJ's stock is trading at $161.06, down 0.57 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

