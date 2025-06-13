JNJ's Dual-targeting CAR T-cell Therapy Shows Encouraging First Results In Large B-cell Lymphoma

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced the first clinical data from an ongoing Phase 1b study for JNJ-90014496 (JNJ-4496), an investigational dual-targeting anti-CD19/CD20 bispecific autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, being studied in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma who have not been previously treated with CAR T-cell therapy.

Findings demonstrate the potential of JNJ-4496 in the treatment of patients with R/R LBCL, including R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) - the most common type of aggressive lymphoma, a blood cancer that originates in the lymphatic system.

JNJ-4496, formerly known as C-CAR039, is a dual-targeting CAR T designed to bind to both CD19 and CD20 antigens — two cell surface proteins commonly expressed on malignant B-cells.

"There is a pressing need to continue advancing therapies for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Only about 40 percent of patients have long-term remissions with currently available single-antigen-targeting CD19 CAR T therapies," said Krish Patel*, M.D., Director of Lymphoma Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), and principal study investigator. "The data presented today show encouraging clinical activity and promising safety, and represent a step forward in delivering a potential new treatment option to patients living with the most common type of aggressive lymphoma."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.