JNJ's Covid-19 Vaccine Could Be Ready Early Next Year

Johnson & Johnson said Monday it could have a Covid-19 vaccine available for emergency use early next year and it would begin manufacturing the vaccine immediately.

Though not a major vaccine maker, Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ) was among the first companies to announce a Covid-19 vaccine development program back in January. Now, the company said its program has developed a candidate vaccine and two backup candidates. It plans to begin testing the vaccine in humans in September.

Johnson & Johnson said it planned to make the vaccine available “on a not-for-profit basis.” Still, shares of the company jumped 4% in trading Monday as the S&P 500 rose 1%. Johnson & Johnson is the largest pharmaceutical company in the world.

“The world is facing an urgent public health crisis and we are committed to doing our part to make a Covid-19 vaccine available and affordable globally as quickly as possible,” Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky said in a statement.

In its statement, Johnson & Johnson said it was increasing manufacturing capacity and setting up new vaccine manufacturing capabilities inside the U.S. It said it aimed to manufacture a billion doses and that it had already begun making the vaccine so it could be ready if it is proven to work.

The company also announced a collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a government agency that funds the development of certain categories of drugs. The company said Johnson & Johnson and the biomedical authority had jointly committed to spending $1 billion on vaccine research, and a separate funding partnership to find antivirals to treat Covid-19.

A widely available, safe, effective vaccine for Covid-19 would dramatically transform how health authorities deal with the virus. It is unclear how widely available the prospective Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be under an emergency-use authorization. Last week, the biotech firm Moderna (MRNA), which is also developing a Covid-19 vaccine, said it was possible a vaccine could be made available for health workers by this fall, though the company didn’t offer further details on the assertion.

Health authorities and public-health experts have generally offered a 12- to 18-month timeline for a Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, some analysts have argued that a vaccine might not be a permanent remedy. In a note on Monday, Bernstein analyst Wimal Kapadia wrote that it was possible a new vaccine would be needed every two years, or regular boosters of the same vaccine.

“Developing a vaccine would be significantly more challenging if the virus is changing fast enough to cause true reinfections and would undermine the immunity patients develop from natural infections,” Kapadia wrote. “Based on our initial read, our assumption here is that immunity lasts for 2 years and that the virus does not mutate significantly meaning a vaccine with regular boosters (not just in high risk patients), could be the outcome.”

