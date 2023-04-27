News & Insights

JNJ's consumer unit targeted by talcum powder cancer claims - FT

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

April 27, 2023 — 12:12 am EDT

Written by Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

April 27 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N newly formed consumer business Kenvue has been named in at least seven lawsuits claiming the company's talcum powder can cause cancer, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing regulatory filings and people familiar with the matter.

