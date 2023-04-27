JNJ's consumer unit targeted by talcum powder cancer claims - FT

April 27 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N newly formed consumer business Kenvue has been named in at least seven lawsuits claiming the company's talcum powder can cause cancer, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing regulatory filings and people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.