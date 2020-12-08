World Markets
JNJ targets COVID-19 late-stage trial results by January

Johnson & Johnson could obtain late-stage trial results of a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing earlier than expected, with the company targeting January, its chief scientist, Paul Stoffels, said on Tuesday.

The U.S. company last month said it was hoping to have all the data needed to seek U.S. authorisation by February or earlier.

J&J's candidate is a single-dose vaccine, whereas the vaccines from Moderna MRNA.O and Pfizer PFE.N and another under development by AstraZeneca AZN.L all require two shots several weeks apart.

