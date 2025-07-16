$JNJ stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$JNJ stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,426,622,591 of trading volume.

$JNJ Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $JNJ (you can track the company live on Quiver's $JNJ stock page ):

$JNJ insiders have traded $JNJ stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH J WOLK (Exec VP, CFO) sold 13,015 shares for an estimated $2,002,878

ROBERT J DECKER (VP Corporate Controller) sold 6,999 shares for an estimated $1,160,994

TIMOTHY SCHMID (EVP, WW Chair, MedTech) sold 403 shares for an estimated $62,928

$JNJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,812 institutional investors add shares of $JNJ stock to their portfolio, and 1,990 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JNJ Government Contracts

We have seen $40,028,894 of award payments to $JNJ over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$JNJ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JNJ stock 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$JNJ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JNJ in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/05/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025

$JNJ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JNJ recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $JNJ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $164.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $171.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $181.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 David Risinger from Leerink Partners set a target price of $153.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $165.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Jayson Bedford from Raymond James set a target price of $164.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Tim Anderson from B of A Securities set a target price of $159.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Asad Haider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $172.0 on 04/09/2025

