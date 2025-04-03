$JNJ stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$JNJ stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $805,814,824 of trading volume.

$JNJ Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $JNJ:

$JNJ insiders have traded $JNJ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH J WOLK (Exec VP, CFO) sold 13,015 shares for an estimated $2,002,878

ROBERT J DECKER (VP Corporate Controller) sold 6,999 shares for an estimated $1,160,994

MARK A WEINBERGER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $147,220

TIMOTHY SCHMID (EVP, WW Chair, MedTech) sold 403 shares for an estimated $62,928

$JNJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,427 institutional investors add shares of $JNJ stock to their portfolio, and 2,070 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JNJ Government Contracts

We have seen $44,417,325 of award payments to $JNJ over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$JNJ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JNJ stock 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$JNJ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JNJ in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/14/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 10/10/2024

$JNJ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JNJ recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $JNJ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vamil Divan from Guggenheim set a target price of $166.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Chris Shibutani from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $159.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $175.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $181.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $185.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $166.0 on 10/15/2024

on 10/15/2024 Rick Wise from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $170.0 on 10/15/2024

