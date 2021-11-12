JNJ Split: 10 Things for Investors to Know About Johnson & Johnson’s Breakup Plans

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stock is on the move Friday after the company announced split plans that would create two public companies.

The split would result in a new Johnson & Johnson as well as a still-unnamed consumer health company.

That new company would have a focus on global consumer health.

This would see it manage the Neutrogena, Tylenol, Listerine, and other consumer health brands owned by JNJ.

Johnson & Johnson doesn’t yet say who will serve as the executive leadership and board members for the consumer health company.

However, we know that the new Johnson & Johnson will be led by CEO Joaquin Duato.

Duato is taking over the CEO role from Alex Gorsky, who will serve as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Johnson & Johnson believes this split will be positive for all shareholders.

It claims the separation will allow each company to better focus on its core business.

That will also provide investors with the choice of taking stakes in companies that better fit their portfolios.

The hope here is that each company will be able to drive growth and create value through its operations.

Johnson & Johnson stock is already seeing a decent amount of movement on today’s split news. As of this writing, more than 5.5 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s approaching the company’s daily average trading volume of 6.2 million shares.

JNJ stock is up 1.7% as of Friday morning and is up 6% since the start of the year.

