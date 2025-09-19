BioTech
JNJ

JNJ Says TECVAYLI And DARZALEX FASPRO Demonstrated Meaningful Clinical Efficacy In Multiple Myeloma

September 19, 2025 — 09:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced Friday that an investigational immune-based induction regimen with TECVAYLI (teclistamab-cqyv) and DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) demonstrated meaningful clinical efficacy in transplant-eligible (TE) patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM).

Forty-nine patients were treated across three treatment cohorts, with a steroid-sparing approach, including regimens of TECVAYLI with DARZALEX FASPRO and lenalidomide, with and without bortezomib.

Overall response (=partial response) was achieved by 100% of patients in all treatment arms following induction therapy. Data from the safety analysis reinforced the tolerability of the approach.

100 percent of evaluable patients achieved minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity following induction therapy in updated results from the Phase 2 MajesTEC-5 study.

MajesTEC-5 is an ongoing, Phase 2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of combination regimens including teclistamab and daratumumab in participants with newly diagnosed transplant eligible multiple myeloma.

BioTech
