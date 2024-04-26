News & Insights

Markets
JNJ

JNJ Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Rybrevant For Treatment Of Patients With Advanced NSCLC

April 26, 2024 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) subsidiary, Janssen-Cilag International NV, announced on Friday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency has recommended the approval of Rybrevant also known as amivantamab for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer also known as NSCLC.

The CHMP recommendation is based on data from the Phase 3 PAPILLON study, which demonstrated that Rybrevant plus chemotherapy significantly enhanced progression-free survival in adult patients compared to chemotherapy alone.

This favorable CHMP opinion positions Rybrevant as a new treatment option and the first fully human EGFR-MET bispecific antibody for the initial management of EGFR exon 20 insertion-mutated NSCLC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.