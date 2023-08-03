JNJ Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.8% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Johnson & Johnson is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.02% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $230,643,551 worth of JNJ shares.
Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by Johnson & Johnson is $4.76/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/25/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for JNJ, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
JNJ operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Eli Lilly (LLY), and Novartis (NVS).
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AGC
WVFC Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding APXI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.