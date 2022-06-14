JNJ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $169.97, changing hands as low as $168.90 per share. Johnson & Johnson shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JNJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JNJ's low point in its 52 week range is $155.72 per share, with $186.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $168.73. The JNJ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

