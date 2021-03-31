JNJ COVID-19 vaccine delayed by U.S. manufacturing issues -NYT

Adds source in the headline

March 31 (Reuters) - About 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine have been ruined due to a mixup at a Baltimore plant, forcing regulators to delay authorization of the plant's production lines, New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The plant is run by Emergent BioSolutions EBS.N, a manufacturing partner to both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L, according to the report.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

