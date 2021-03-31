US Markets
JNJ

JNJ COVID-19 vaccine delayed by U.S. manufacturing issues -NYT

Contributor
Dania Nadeem Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

About 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine have been ruined due to a mixup at a Baltimore plant, forcing regulators to delay authorization of the plant's production lines, New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Adds source in the headline

March 31 (Reuters) - About 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine have been ruined due to a mixup at a Baltimore plant, forcing regulators to delay authorization of the plant's production lines, New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The plant is run by Emergent BioSolutions EBS.N, a manufacturing partner to both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L, according to the report.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ EBS AZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular