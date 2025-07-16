JNJ Begins Drug Sector Q2 Earnings With a Beat & Guidance Raise

Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ second-quarter 2025 earnings came in at $2.77 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.66. Earnings, however, declined 1.8% from the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings exclude intangible amortization expense and special items. Including these items, reported earnings were $2.29 per share, up 18.7% year over year.

Sales of this drug and medical devices giant came in at $23.74 billion, which also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.80 billion. (Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Sales rose 5.8% from the year-ago quarter, reflecting an operational increase of 4.6% and a positive currency impact of 1.2%. Organically, excluding the impact of acquisitions/divestitures and currency, sales rose 3.0% on an operational basis.

Second-quarter sales in the domestic market rose 7.8% to $13.54 billion. Excluding the impact of all acquisitions and divestitures on an adjusted operational basis, domestic sales rose 5.0% in the quarter.

International sales rose 3.2% on a reported basis to $10.2 billion, reflecting an operational increase of 0.6% and a positive currency impact of 2.6%. Excluding the impact of all acquisitions and divestitures on an adjusted operational basis, international sales rose 0.4% in the quarter.

J&J’s Innovative Medicines Unit Outperforms, MedTech Misses

With the complete separation of the Consumer Health segment into a newly listed company called Kenvue KVUE in 2023, J&J has now become a two-sector company focused on the Pharmaceutical and MedTech fields. KVUE will report its second-quarter results in early August.

J&J’s Innovative Medicines segment sales rose 4.9% year over year to $15.2 billion, reflecting a 3.8% operational increase and a positive currency impact of 1.1%. Excluding the impact of all acquisitions and divestitures and currency on an adjusted operational basis, worldwide sales rose 2.4%. Innovative Medicines sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.55 billion as well as our model estimate of $14.50 billion.

Higher sales of key products such as Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada due to strong market growth and share gains drove the segment’s growth. Xarelto and Simponi/Simponi Aria sales also rose in the quarter. New drugs like Carvykti, Tecvayli, Talvey, Rybrevant and Spravato contributed significantly to growth. The sales growth was partially dampened by lower sales of Imbruvica and generic/biosimilar competition to drugs like Stelara and Zytiga.

JNJ’s Oncology Drugs’ Performance

Sales of blockbuster multiple myeloma medicine Darzalex rose 23.0% year over year to $3.54 billion in the quarter. Sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.45 billion and our model estimate of $3.44 billion.

Imbruvica sales declined 4.5% to $735.0 million. Rising competitive pressure in the United States due to new oral competition has been hurting Imbruvica's sales for the past few quarters. Imbruvica sales were, however, better than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $697.0 million and our estimate of $694.8 million.

Erleada generated sales of $908.0 million in the quarter, up 23.4% year over year. Erleada sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $853.0 million as well as our model estimate of $903.9 million.

New drug Carvykti recorded sales of $439.0 million compared with $369 million in the previous quarter.Another new drug, Tecvayli, recorded sales of $166.0 million in the quarter, up 23.1% year over year,

Sales of Talvey were $106 million, up 55.0% year over year. Rybrevant/Lazcluze sales were $179 million compared with $69 million in the year-ago quarter.

Zytiga sales declined 11.6% to $145.0 million in the quarter due to generic competition.

JNJ’s Immunology Drugs’ Performance

Sales of the blockbuster psoriasis drug, Stelara, declined 42.7% to $1.65 billion in the quarterdue to the impact of biosimilar competition and Part D redesign. While U.S. sales of Stelara declined 41.9%, international sales declined 44.2% in the quarter. Stelara sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as our model estimates of $1.88 billion.

Several biosimilar versions of J&J’s multi-billion-dollar immunology drug, Stelara, have been launched in the United States in 2025. According to patent settlements and license agreements, Amgen AMGN, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA, Samsung Bioepis/Sandoz and some other companies have already launched Stelara biosimilars this year.

Tremfya recorded sales of $1.19 billion in the quarter, up 31.0% year over year. Tremfya sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion as well as our model estimate of $1.09 billion.

Simponi/Simponi Aria sales rose 28.6% to $690.0 million. Sales of Remicade rose 15.9% in the quarter to $455.0 million.

JNJ’s Neuroscience, PAH and Other Drugs’ Performance

In neuroscience, Spravato recorded sales of $414.0 million, up 53.3% year over year. Caplyta, added from the Apil acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies, recorded sales of $211 million in the quarter. Invega Sustenna/Xeplion/Invega Trinza/Trevicta sales declined 5.9% to $992.0 million in the quarter.

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drug Uptravi recorded sales of $476.0 million, up 11.7% year over year. Another PAH drug, Opsumit, recorded sales of $582.0 million, up 6.4% year over year.

Xarelto sales rose 5.6% in the quarter to $621.0 million. Prezista sales declined 9.4% to $396.0 million.

How Did JNJ’s MedTech Segment Perform in Q2?

MedTech segment sales came in at $8.54 billion, up 7.3% from the year-ago period, including an operational increase of 6.1% and a positive currency impact of 1.2%. MedTech segment sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.25 billion as well as our model estimate of $8.31 billion.

Excluding the impact of all acquisitions and divestitures, and currency, on an adjusted operational basis, worldwide sales rose 4.1%.

In the MedTech segment, over the past couple of quarters, gains from recent acquisitions of Shockwave and Abiomed, as well as continued uptake of new products, have been offset by continued headwinds in Asia Pacific, specifically in China and increased competitive pressure in U.S. electrophysiology for PFA ablation catheter. Sales in China are being hurt by the impact of the volume-based procurement (VBP) program. VBP is a government-driven cost containment effort in China.

JNJ Ups 2025 Sales and EPS Guidance Range

The company raised its sales expectations for 2025 by around $2.0 billion to reflect a strong operational performance coupled with currency tailwinds.

The sales guidance was raised from a range of $91.0 billion-$91.8 billion to $93.2 billion-$93.4 billion.

The sales range indicates growth in the range of 5.1%-5.6% versus the prior expectation of 2.6%-3.6%. Operational sales growth is expected in the range of 4.5%-5.0% (previously 3.3%-4.3%).

Adjusted operational sales (excluding currency impact, acquisitions/divestitures) growth is expected in the range of 3.2%-3.7% (previously 2.0%-3.0%).

The revenue figures exclude revenues from COVID-19 vaccine sales.

The adjusted earnings per share guidance was raised from a range of $10.50-$10.70 to $10.80-$10.90. On an operational, constant-currency basis, adjusted earnings per share are expected to increase in the range of 8.2%-9.2% (previously 5.2% to 7.2%).

Our Take on JNJ’s Q2 Results

J&J kicked off the earnings season for the drug and biotech sector with earnings and sales beats. Despite the loss of exclusivity (“LOE”) of Stelara, its Innovative Medicines unit once again outperformed expectations, with sales of all key drugs Darzalex, Erleada and Tremfya beating estimates. The new drugs also contributed significantly to sales. Stelara LOE hurt revenue growth by 1170 basis points in the second quarter.

MedTech unit’s sales also beat estimates. J&J raised its sales and EPS guidance for the year. J&J’s shares rose more than 2% in pre-market trading on Wednesday in response to the earnings beat and guidance raise.

So far this year, J&J’s stock has risen 9.1% compared with an increase of 1.9% for the industry.



J&J’s Innovative Medicine unit is showing a growth trend. In 2025, J&J expects growth in the Innovative Medicine segment in the face of Stelara biosimilar entrants to be driven by its key products such as Darzalex, Tremfya, Spravato and Erleada, as well as new drugs like Carvykti, Tecvayli and Talvey, and new indications for Tremfya and Rybrevant.

J&J considers 2025 to be a “catalyst year,” positioning the company for growth in the second half of the decade. J&J expects operational sales growth in both the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments to be higher in the second half of the year than in the first. While newly launched products should drive growth in the Innovative Medicines segment in the second half, the MedTech segment may benefit from new products and easier comps.

J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline and has been on an acquisition spree lately, which has strengthened its pipeline.

However, the softness in the MedTech unit, the Stelara patent cliff and the potential impact of Part D redesign will be significant headwinds in 2025. It remains to be seen how the company navigates them. The legal battle surrounding its talc lawsuits is a persistent headwind.

J&J’s Zacks Rank

J&J currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Johnson & Johnson Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

