JNBY Design (HKHKSZ:3306) Price Target Increased by 9.35% to 13.12

The average one-year price target for JNBY Design (HKHKSZ:3306) has been revised to 13.12 / share. This is an increase of 9.35% from the prior estimate of 12.00 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 15.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.10% from the latest reported closing price of 10.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in JNBY Design. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3306 is 0.14%, a decrease of 1.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 21,279K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,301K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,616K shares, representing an increase of 20.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3306 by 25.14% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,800K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,715K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEMMX - Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund holds 2,635K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,778K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,918K shares, representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3306 by 7.67% over the last quarter.

