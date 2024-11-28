JNBY Design Expands Through Strategic Acquisition

JNBY Design (HK:3306) has released an update.

JNBY Design Limited has announced a connected transaction involving its subsidiary JNBY Finery acquiring Huizhan Technology’s entire equity interest in a target company. The acquisition, valued at RMB1,672,000, will result in the target company becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary, with its financials consolidated into JNBY’s group accounts. This move is set within the reporting requirements of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, highlighting JNBY’s strategic expansion efforts.

