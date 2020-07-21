Jnana Therapeutics In Deal With Roche To Discover Small Molecule Drugs

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Jnana Therapeutics announced Tuesday that it has signed a strategic, multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Swiss drug maker Roche Group (RHHBY). The deal is to discover novel medicines that target key regulators of cellular metabolism to treat immune-mediated and neurological diseases.

Jnana would receive an upfront payment of $40 million in cash, and may receive research funding, preclinical, development and commercialization milestone payments, as well as royalties. The aggregate value of potential future payments to Jnana may exceed $1 billion.

Under the deal, Jnana will partner with Roche on discovery and preclinical development for a broad set of targets across immunology and neuroscience. Roche will further develop these and commercialize exclusively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.