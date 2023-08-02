JMUB Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for JMUB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the JMUB ETF (Symbol: JMUB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.98, changing hands as low as $49.93 per share. JMUB shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JMUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JMUB's low point in its 52 week range is $47.63 per share, with $51.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.91.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.