JMUB Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JMUB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the JMUB ETF (Symbol: JMUB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.59, changing hands as high as $50.70 per share. JMUB shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JMUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JMUB's low point in its 52 week range is $49.76 per share, with $51.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.69.

