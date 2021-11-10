JMST Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the JMST ETF (Symbol: JMST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.06, changing hands as high as $51.07 per share. JMST shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JMST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JMST's low point in its 52 week range is $50.99 per share, with $51.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.06.

