JMST Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the JMST ETF (Symbol: JMST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.57, changing hands as low as $50.48 per share. JMST shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JMST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JMST's low point in its 52 week range is $50.21 per share, with $50.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.50.

