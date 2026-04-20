JMPLY or AIQUY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Chemical - Diversified stocks have likely encountered both Johnson Matthey PLC (JMPLY) and Air Liquide (AIQUY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Johnson Matthey PLC and Air Liquide are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that JMPLY has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

JMPLY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.88, while AIQUY has a forward P/E of 29.65. We also note that JMPLY has a PEG ratio of 2.89. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AIQUY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.43.

Another notable valuation metric for JMPLY is its P/B ratio of 1.66. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, AIQUY has a P/B of 4.16.

These metrics, and several others, help JMPLY earn a Value grade of A, while AIQUY has been given a Value grade of D.

JMPLY stands above AIQUY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that JMPLY is the superior value option right now.

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Johnson Matthey PLC (JMPLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.