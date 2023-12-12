JMP Securities Upgrades Zillow Group Inc - (ZG)

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, JMP Securities upgraded their outlook for Zillow Group Inc - (NASDAQ:ZG) from Market Perform to Market Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.10% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zillow Group Inc - is 48.68. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 11.10% from its latest reported closing price of 43.82.

The projected annual revenue for Zillow Group Inc - is 1,905MM, a decrease of 0.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 896 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zillow Group Inc -. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZG is 0.29%, a decrease of 10.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.85% to 168,691K shares. The put/call ratio of ZG is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 36,394K shares representing 15.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 8,637K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,406K shares, representing an increase of 14.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 10.32% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,494K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,399K shares, representing an increase of 63.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 175.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,903K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares, representing an increase of 78.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 380.68% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,711K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zillow Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zillow Group, Inc. is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most-visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Offers® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions. Zillow Group's brands, affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Offers®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Zillow Homes, Inc.; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy® and HotPads®.

