JMP Securities Upgrades Walker & Dunlop (WD)

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, JMP Securities upgraded their outlook for Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.64% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Walker & Dunlop is $94.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.64% from its latest reported closing price of $81.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Walker & Dunlop is 1,767MM, an increase of 59.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 598 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walker & Dunlop. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WD is 0.13%, an increase of 18.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 37,644K shares. The put/call ratio of WD is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,923K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,987K shares , representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 20.79% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,559K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,861K shares , representing a decrease of 19.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 78.63% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,280K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394K shares , representing a decrease of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 52.19% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,268K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,219K shares , representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 17.99% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,085K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 38.66% over the last quarter.

