JMP Securities Upgrades Raymond James Financial (LSE:0KU1)

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, JMP Securities upgraded their outlook for Raymond James Financial (LSE:0KU1) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.46% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Raymond James Financial is 132.00 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 116.81 GBX to a high of 147.61 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.46% from its latest reported closing price of 125.16 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Raymond James Financial is 14,519MM, an increase of 17.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Raymond James Financial. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KU1 is 0.26%, an increase of 15.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 176,769K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 12,086K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,090K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KU1 by 6.60% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,216K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,304K shares , representing a decrease of 11.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KU1 by 87.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,881K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,913K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KU1 by 6.90% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,788K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,741K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KU1 by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,339K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,279K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KU1 by 7.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.