JMP Securities Upgrades Pegasystems (PEGA)

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2024, JMP Securities upgraded their outlook for Pegasystems (NasdaqGS:PEGA) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.50% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pegasystems is $74.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.50% from its latest reported closing price of $70.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pegasystems is 1,616MM, an increase of 12.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pegasystems. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 16.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEGA is 0.20%, an increase of 1.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 44,160K shares. The put/call ratio of PEGA is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bares Capital Management holds 5,577K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,862K shares , representing a decrease of 5.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 27.27% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,603K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,368K shares , representing a decrease of 21.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 0.36% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,265K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,984K shares , representing a decrease of 22.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 4.74% over the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 2,820K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,293K shares , representing a decrease of 16.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 34.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,306K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,303K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 20.95% over the last quarter.

Pegasystems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pegasystems Inc.(Pega) delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so its clients can make better decisions and get work done. Pega helps the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while its scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow.

