JMP Securities Upgrades OppFi (OPFI)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2025, JMP Securities upgraded their outlook for OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.21% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for OppFi is $13.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 14.21% from its latest reported closing price of $11.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OppFi is 564MM, an increase of 84.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in OppFi. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 20.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPFI is 0.04%, an increase of 4.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.58% to 12,988K shares. The put/call ratio of OPFI is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 826K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares , representing an increase of 34.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPFI by 143.33% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 617K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares , representing an increase of 71.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPFI by 158.73% over the last quarter.

LB Partners holds 606K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares , representing a decrease of 40.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPFI by 18.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 544K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Elgethun Capital Management holds 525K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares , representing a decrease of 18.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPFI by 41.07% over the last quarter.

OppFi Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OppFi Inc. is a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to offer accessible products and a top-rated experience to everyday consumers. Through its unwavering commitment to customer service, OppFi helps consumers who are turned away by traditional providers build a better financial path. To date, OppFi has facilitated the issuance of more than 1.5 million loans. The company is an Inc. 5000 company for five straight years, a Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, and the eighth fastest-growing Chicagoland company by Crain's Chicago Business. The company was also named on Forbes America 2021 list of America's Best Startup Employers and Built In's 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago. OppFi maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and maintains a 4.8/5 star rating with more than 14,000 online customer reviews, making it one of the top customer-rated financial platforms online.

