JMP Securities Upgrades LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, JMP Securities upgraded their outlook for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.43% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for LXP Industrial Trust is $10.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 11.43% from its latest reported closing price of $9.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LXP Industrial Trust is 404MM, an increase of 11.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 627 funds or institutions reporting positions in LXP Industrial Trust. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXP is 0.16%, an increase of 1.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.35% to 358,545K shares. The put/call ratio of LXP is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 17,643K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,367K shares , representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 9.05% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 14,263K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,046K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 6.92% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,000K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,050K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities holds 9,178K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,355K shares , representing an increase of 30.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 28.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,102K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,867K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 12.55% over the last quarter.

