JMP Securities Upgrades LegalZoom.com (LZ)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, JMP Securities upgraded their outlook for LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) from Market Perform to Market Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.19% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LegalZoom.com is $11.67. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 26.19% from its latest reported closing price of $9.24.

The projected annual revenue for LegalZoom.com is $668MM, an increase of 7.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSSC - Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZ by 16.02% over the last quarter.

Trexquant Investment holds 225K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 90.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZ by 99.20% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 94K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 19.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZ by 25.93% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 185K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Alpine Global Management holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in LegalZoom.com. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LZ is 0.67%, a decrease of 28.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.14% to 133,948K shares. The put/call ratio of LZ is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

LegalZoom.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States that is on a mission to democratize law. LegalZoom operates across all 50 states and over 3,000 counties in the United States and has more than 20 years of experience navigating complex regulations and simplifying the legal and compliance process for its customers. Driven by its core value that every business deserves the full protection of the legal system and a simple way to stay compliant with it, LegalZoom helps its customers form and protect their businesses, their ideas and families. In 2020, 10% of all new LLCs and 5% of all new corporations in the United States were formed through LegalZoom, enabling small business owners to apply their energy and passion to their businesses instead of the legal and regulatory complexity required to operate them. In addition to business formations, LegalZoom offers ongoing compliance and tax advice, trademark and copyright filings and estate planning documents to protect small businesses and the families that create them.

